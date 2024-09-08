Shooting on Kentucky highway leaves 'numerous' people injured

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de septiembre, 2024

The state of Kentucky witnessed a shooting that left "numerous" people injured. The event took place in the town of London, located about 80 miles from Lexington. Authorities alerted neighbors and are actively searching for the shooter, of whom there are still not many details.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that the shooting took place on a highway. "I-75 is closed at mile marker/exit 49 and US 25, nine miles north of London, due to an active shooter situation. Several people have been shot near I-75," they said in a statement.

As for the shooter, Scottie Pennington, a Kentucky State Police trooper, said he "has not been apprehended at this time. We urge people to stay home," he added.

According to the Louisville Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, they released a statement that referred to a "critical incident."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also weighed in on the case via his X account.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has closed the interstate in both directions at Exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details as they become available," the Democrat tweeted.

"Together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible. Please pray for all involved," he added.

The shooting occurred just days after the tragedy at a high school in Georgia, where a student killed four people and wounded nine others.