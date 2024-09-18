Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
59 days and counting

SINCE KAMALA HARRIS' LAST PRESS CONFERENCE

Lunar eclipse and blue supermoon dazzle United States, South America, Africa and Europe

The celestial phenomenon was visible during Tuesday night. Inhabitants of Texas, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, Brazil and Chile were among the lucky people who were able to enjoy this event.

September 17, 2024, Fort Worth, Texas, United States: Sept. 17, 2024. The Super harvest moon during a partial lunar eclipse as the earth passes between the moon and the sun, casting a shadow over the surface as seen from Fort Worth, Tx. (Credit Image: © Ralph Lauer/ZUMA Press Wire)

The Harvest Supermoon during a partial lunar eclipse in Forth Worth, TexasCordon Press.

Published by
Rosana Rábago Sainz

Topics:

Overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, some lucky people from different parts of the world (including North America, South America, Africa and Europe) were able to witness firsthand the second of the blue supermoons that will be visible in the coming months and which, this time, was accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse.

The celestial phenomenon, which could be seen across the country as well as in Beijing, Chile, Brazil and Spain (among many others), allowed Earth’s satellite to look much larger and up to 30% brighter, as explained NASA recently.

September 17, 2024, Fort Worth, Texas, United States: Sept. 17, 2024. The Super harvest moon passes thru a partial lunar eclipse behind an American flag waving over the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Tx. (Credit Image: © Ralph Lauer/ZUMA Press Wire)

Supermoon passes through partial lunar eclipse behind an American flag in Fort Worth, TexasCordon Press.

This event also coincides with the Harvest Moon, the name astronomers gave to the full moon that occurs in the month of September and is so named because it takes place in the 30 days when, traditionally, farmers harvest their crops.

(240917) -- BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A drone photo taken on Sept. 17, 2024 shows the moon rising above Fenghua District of Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival in China, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, falls on Sept. 17 this year. As one of China's most important traditional holidays, it is a joyous time when families come together, appreciate the full moon and share moon cakes, a traditional pastry, to mark the harvest season. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua) - Hu Xuejun -//CHINENOUVELLE_1.374/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2409180639

A photo taken by a drone on Sept. 17 shows the moon rising over Fenghua district, ChinaCordon Press.

This blue supermoon was also the second of four astronomical phenomena to be recorded this year.

The first, which coincided with the Sturgeon Moon, took place on Aug. 30, while the other two blue supermoons will be visible in October and November.

September 17, 2024, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, BRAZIL: Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil: 09/17/2024 - Astronomy: A â€œblueâ€ supermoon appeared in the sky over the city of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, Brazil, covered by clouds, this Tuesday (17). A partial lunar eclipse will occur during the supermoon. Photo: Rodney Costa/Zumapress (Credit Image: © Rodney Costa/ZUMA Press Wire)

A blue supermoon appeared in the sky over the city of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, BrazilCordon Press.

Following this celestial event, astronomers predict that the third blue supermoon will be visible on Oct. 17. This will also be the largest and fullest that can be observed in 2024, according to what the head of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory, Noah Petro, told CNN.

The scientist explained that this optical perception will be due to the satellite's distance from Earth. "The moon will be about 62 miles closer to Earth on Oct. 17," he said while reporting that the last blue supermoon that will be visible this year will be during the night of Nov. 15.

September 17, 2024, Fortaleza, Ceara, Brasil: Fortaleza (CE), 09/17/2024 -PHASE/LUNAR/ECLIPSE/CE- View of the lunar eclipse in the city of Fortaleza, on the night of this Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Foto: LC Moreira/Thenews2/Zumapress) (Credit Image: © Lc Moreira/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire)

View of the lunar eclipse in the city of Fortaleza, BrazilCordon Press.

tracking