Gas pipeline explodes and catches fire in Texas after vehicle collision

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

There was an explosion and fire at a gas pipeline in La Porte, Texas, after an SUV veered off the adjoining roadway, crossed the fence and collided with the oil infrastructure. The flames could’ve made be seen from many miles around and even from orbiting space stations.

The pipeline that transports the liquefied natural gas is owned by Energy Transfer, the mayor of the city of Deer Park, which borders La Porte, Jerry Mouton, told reporters on Monday.

Really incredible video and coverage by my @abc13houston colleagues on the @EnergyTransfer pipeline in Deer Park. Turns out, someone drove through a fence and hit the above ground valve. Police investigating. https://t.co/EhtFluxkAX pic.twitter.com/9OGGfuRKJi — Miya Shay (@miyashay) September 17, 2024

Authorities evacuated about 100 homes in the vicinity. The 20-inch pipeline caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at this gas station located southeast of Houston. Preliminary reports suggest it was not "terrorist activity," according to Deer Park authorities.

Local emergency services estimate that four to five homes were damaged by radiant heat from the explosion and that access is cut off to about 100 homes because of their proximity to the flames. Along with this, the fire has caused power outages and closures in the area, Deer Park Deputy Police Chief Frank Hart said.