Gas pipeline explodes and catches fire in Texas after vehicle collision

The incident has forced one hundred homes to evacuate near the gas pipeline. Some of them damaged by the strong flames.

Gas plant fire in La Porte, Texas.Capture / CNN

Juan Peña

There was an explosion and fire at a gas pipeline in La Porte, Texas, after an SUV veered off the adjoining roadway, crossed the fence and collided with the oil infrastructure. The flames could’ve made be seen from many miles around and even from orbiting space stations.

The pipeline that transports the liquefied natural gas is owned by Energy Transferthe mayor of the city of Deer Park, which borders La Porte, Jerry Mouton, told reporters on Monday.

Authorities evacuated about 100 homes in the vicinity. The 20-inch pipeline caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at this gas station located southeast of Houston. Preliminary reports suggest it was not "terrorist activity," according to Deer Park authorities.

Local emergency services estimate that four to five homes were damaged by radiant heat from the explosion and that access is cut off to about 100 homes because of their proximity to the flames. Along with this, the fire has caused power outages and closures in the area, Deer Park Deputy Police Chief Frank Hart said.

