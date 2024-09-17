TikTok suspended Students for Life's account the same day it invoked the First Amendment amid its impending US ban

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de septiembre, 2024

The pro-life activist group Students for Life denounced that TikTok suspended its social network account. This suspension would have occurred on Monday, the same day that the Chinese-owned social network has repealed its ban in the United States, by resorting to the First Amendment.

When accessing that social network profile via a mobile device, there is no content posted since 2021. Through a computer, it is impossible to view the content, which appears to be unavailable at this time.

According to the activist group, the suspension of its TikTok account was prompted by its latest video, yes available on other platforms such as Instagram, in which an activist from the group calls out abortion clinics that offer her abortions even after she reaches 30 weeks of pregnancy.

In the video, the clinic's answering service would assure the activist group that such third-trimester abortions are done "very often" and that they have been performing them since the 1970s.

According to a Students for Life spokeswoman, TikTok's notification stated that its post violated "community guidelines." Instagram hid an earlier SFLA post that the platform called false, in which an abortion clinic told President Kristan Hawkins over the phone that it would perform an abortion on a fetus with Down syndrome at 34 weeks.

TikTok appeals the ban and pleads its freedom of speech

TikTok representatives protested again Monday against its impending ban in the United States. The social network and its parent company, ByteDance, linked to the Chinese Communist Party apparatus, received an ultimatum from the administration to open its management to the United States and thus free itself from China or else cease operating in the United States.

TikTok argued in court Monday that the move would have a "staggering" impact on the freedom of speech of its U.S. users. "This law imposes an extraordinary speech ban based on indeterminate future risks," TikTok and ByteDance attorney Andrew Pincus told the court.