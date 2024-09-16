TikTok uses First Amendment in appeals court case to avoid ban in U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

TikTok, one of the world's most popular social networking platforms, is embroiled in a court case that could decide its continued existence in the United States. This Monday, a three-judge panel of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals heard arguments regarding a law that could force its exit from the country in January 2024. The platform seeks to convince the court that this law is unconstitutional.

Law forcing the sale or ban

The dispute began in April, when the U.S. Congress passed a law requiring ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok based in China, to sell its U.S. operations to an entity in a country that is not considered an "adversary." The deadline to finalize this sale is January 19, 2024. If not met, TikTok would be banned, leading to its removal from app stores such as Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Concerns about National Security

The law was prompted by concerns that the Chinese regime could access U.S. user data or influence public opinion by manipulating content on TikTok. These concerns have haunted the platform in recent years, despite denials from TikTok, which insists it does not share information with the Chinese regime.

TikTok's arguments

At the hearing, Andrew Pincus, a lawyer for TikTok, argued that the app rigorously protects its users' data and that there is no evidence to show a real risk to national security. Pincus asserted that the law lacks merit and would violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

He also warned that a ban would affect millions of users in the country, who would not only lose access to the platform, but also to security updates and technological improvements.

Possibility of extension

Although the current deadline for the sale of TikTok expires on January 19, President Biden could extend it for an additional three months if ByteDance is shown to be making significant progress in the sale process.

An uncertain future

TikTok and the Department of Justice have asked the appeals court to issue a ruling by Dec. 6 so that, if necessary, an appeal can be made to the Supreme Court before the deadline.

The outcome of this legal showdown will not only affect the millions of TikTok users in the United States, but will also influence U.S.-China trade relations, and how governments regulate large global technology companies.