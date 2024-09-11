Iconic Campbell Soup Company decides to change its name for the first time in 102 years

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

The word "soup" will soon no longer be part of the name of the iconic Campbell Soup Company, which will be changing its name for the first time in 102 years.

Founded 155 years ago, Campbell's soup cans achieved great popularity in the 1960s thanks to artist Andy Warhol who decided that the American company's canned soups would star in several of his works of art, thus introducing the company to the world.

This prompted the company, aware of the fame of this product, to decide to honor it and change the name of the company which first began producing soup cans in 1897.

Times have changed and the range of items has also increased, which is why they have decided, after more than 100 years, to give a facelift to the company that also owns brands of snacks, sauces and different types of beverages.

Thus, if approved by investors at the annual meeting scheduled for next November, the new name it will receive will be Campbell Company, as explained by CEO Mark Clouse in a press release:

"This subtle yet important change retains the company’s iconic name recognition, reputation and equity built over 155 years while better reflecting the full breadth of the company’s portfolio." Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell Soup Company.

In fact, the executive recalled, the company is no longer only dedicated to producing soups (whose sales, he explained, increased by 3%) but also owns other brands such as Goldfish crackers (which increased sales by 13% and could be the company's largest product by 2027), Cape Cod potato chips, V8 drinks and Prego pasta sauces.

That's why Clouse sees fit to change its name so it can also better represent these products without, for all that, detracting from the soup cans that have been its livelihood for decades.

"We will always love soup, and we’ll never take our eye off of this critical business. But today, we’re so much more than soup," Clouse said in remarks collected by BBC News, asserting that they only need soup sales to continue as they have been in order to meet their fiscal goals.