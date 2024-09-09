Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

The National Hurricane Center reported that a tropical storm is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and within the week become a hurricane before reaching Louisiana.

The situation would bring an "increased risk of potentially deadly storm surge and hurricane-force winds along the Louisiana and upper Texas coasts."

"The Weather Prediction Center has placed much of Louisiana, including New Orleans, and southwestern Mississippi in a ’moderate risk’ for inland flooding during the next five days," explained Axios.

In that regard, the news outlet explained that Gulf Coast residents should make preparations if they are in the storm’s predicted path, "as high winds may arrive in Louisiana and northeastern Texas as early as Tuesday night."

In addition, it was learned that tropical rains could lead to a significant risk of flash flooding. Along those lines, according to CNN, there is a risk level of 3 (out of 4) of torrential rains in effect Wednesday for much of Louisiana and parts of southern Mississippi.