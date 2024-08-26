Hawaii braces for two hurricanes later this week

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Hawaii will receive two hurricanes and a tropical storm throughout this week and the havoc they could wreak has already begun to be felt in the state.

This Sunday, the weather phenomenon Hone, which reached category 1 overnight, brought heavy rainfall that left between 10 and 15 inches of rain. The hurricane also arrived accompanied by sustained winds of up to 128 km/h, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a "moderate to high" threat of possible flooding.

"Widespread rainfall of 10 to 15 inches has already fallen across windward Big Island over the past 24 hours, with some locally higher amounts of 18 inches or more. Additional rainfall estimates of 3 to 5 inches will keep a moderate to high threat of flash flooding today over much of Hawaii County," the weather agency said in a statement.

These rains could lead toa risk of mudslides in mountainous areas, according to USA Today, as well as "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

To all this must be added the problems that the citizens of the islands have suffered with the electricity supply. According to the specialized website Poweroutage.us, more than 18.000 customers reported being without power Monday during the early morning hours (3 a.m. ET), the vast majority of them located on Big Island.

However, the heavy rainfall also had a silver lining as there was a reduced chance that winds could worsen weather conditions if a forest fire were to break out. Motivation that prompted the weather service to withdraw its red flag warning for possible fires.

Hone will not be the last weather phenomenon to cross Hawaii in the coming days. The National Weather Service also warned of the arrival of Gilma which, although less destructive than its predecessor, could also wreak havoc.

According to the meteorological agency, Gilma is located 2,100 kilometers east of the Big Island and, for the moment, has sustained winds of up to 185 km/h. Its risk level will be elevated until Tuesday morning, at which time it is expected to reach Hawaii but without causing as much havoc as Hone as it has weakened while crossing the ocean.

Following Gilma will come Tropical Storm Hector. With sustained winds of up to 75 km/h, the weather phenomenon will strengthen over the next few days, although it is still uncertain when it will reach Hawaii.

Grand Canyon suffers flash floods leaving one dead and more than 100 rescues

As Hawaii prepares to face hurricanes, the Grand Canyon of the Colorado suffered a sudden flood as a result of the monsoon storms that hit the region last Thursday.

This weather phenomenon prompted the Arizona National Guard to rescue 104 people, whether they were tourists or members of the Havasupai tribe, on Saturday. They did so using a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a video showed:

But authorities were unable to rescue all the people. Hiker Chenoa Nickerson went missing on Thursday during the storm and they had been searching for her ever since. Her body was found by a group of hikers Sunday near mile 176, of the Colorado River.

The National Park Service said in a press release that they were conducting an investigation to find out what happened with the help of the Coconino County medical examiner, who was in charge of Chenoa Nickerson's autopsy.

Biden approves New York's emergency declaration

Separately, President Joe Biden also approved the emergency declaration for the state of New York. He did so in response to the storm and subsequent flooding that the state experienced during the night of August 18-19.

This declaration will allow the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance and "to supplement State and local response." In addition, they will also may use 75% of federal funding for Suffolk County solely to provide Public Assistance emergency protective measures.