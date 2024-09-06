Four people linked to Tren de Aragua arrested in Colorado

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de septiembre, 2024

The Aurora (Colorado) Police Department reported that it arrested two members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA) for attempted murder and other charges related to an attempted homicide on July 28 on Nome Street. They are Jhonnarty Dejesus Pacheco-Chirinos, 24, and his brother Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirinos, also known as Galleta.

With regard to links to the dangerous gang known as the Tren de Aragua, the department detailed that "after working with our local, state and federal partners, we are now able to share those gang-related connections. Both Jhonnarty and Jhonardy remain in ICE custody."

In that regard, authorities explained that two other people who were arrested that same day are suspected members of another gang. Their names are Dixon Azuaje-Perez, 20, and Nixon Azuajes-Perez, 19.

"Both were arrested for tampering with evidence in the July 28 shooting on Nome Street. These two have gang ties and are suspected to be members of TdA."

Similarly, the police maintained that they will continue to work to address the increasing crime in the borough.

"Any presence of criminal activity, including gang activity, will not be tolerated. The Aurora Police Department will continue to fight crime; we will find and arrest those responsible," the police department maintained.

Colorado authorities announced two weeks ago the creation of a group aimed at identifying and arresting members of the feared Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The strategy will be done in alliance with federal authorities and was initiated due to suspicions that the criminal group has been operating in the Denver metro area for months.

"Since the beginning of the month, police departments in Colorado's main cities have been on alert for possible threats against uniformed officers in that state by the international criminal organization that began to gain influence in the United States," reported EFE.