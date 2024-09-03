Linda Sun, former top aide to Kathy Hochul, arrested by FBI on charges that remain secret

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 3 de septiembre, 2024

The Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that Linda Sun, a former aide to New York governors Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul, was arrested along with her husband, Christopher Hu, due to a corruption investigation.

Sun's arrest came after federal agents raided her home valued at at least $3.5 million. The information was confirmed by the FBI in conversation with the New York Post.

"A $3.5 million home in Manhasset belonging to Sun and Hu was raided by the FBI in July. Hu owned and ran a liquor store in Flushing, Queens, as well as several other business ventures, including an LLC involved in medical equipment that popped up around the pandemic" the news outlet outlined.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the charges against Sun and her husband were kept secret. They will appear in court on Tuesday afternoon. In addition, the New York Post stressed that the investigation has no connection to former governor Cuomo.

"Law enforcement sources say the arrest was part of a corruption probe unrelated to the governor. Sun was first hired to work in the governor’s office by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo," the news outlet detailed.

However, sources confirmed that Sun has a close relationship with Queens Democrats. They further indicated that Sun "was an ally and senior associate of then-Assemblywoman Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) before Meng was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives."

Earlier this year, the New York Post had also reported that Sun was fired from her job at the state Department of Labor after"evidence of misconduct" was uncovered.

"Albany insiders have speculated how Sun and her husband could afford the $3.5 million Manhassett home. According to state payroll records, Sun made $152,217 during her last full year working for the Department of Labor," the New York Post explained.