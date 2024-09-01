Mississippi: Bus crash leaves at least 7 dead and 36 injured

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 1 de septiembre, 2024

A bus crash from Atlanta bound for Dallas on Saturday killed seven people and left 36 other passengers injured in Missississippi.

The event occurred on Interstate 20 in Warren County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a statement reported by NBC News.

The traffic agency also reported that the bus ran off the road, for reasons still unknown, and went onto the shoulder.

As detailed by the agency, no other vehicles were involved in the accident. Although it could not yet determine the official cause of the incident, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) asserted that the vehicle experienced "a tire failure" while traveling on the highway.

They received the distress call around 12:40 a.m. (local time) and on arrival found six people dead and 37 people "with unknown injuries" who were transported to various hospitals in the area. The seventh person, they detailed, died in a nearby hospital to which he had been taken for treatment of his injuries.

The fatalities, the agency detailed, were all from Guatemala. In addition, as reported by the Warren County Coroner's Department, among the deceased were two minors, a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, as they are still trying to locate their next of kin to notify them.

According to the passenger manifest of the vehicle, which was a 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus registered to Autobuses Regiomontanos, the total number of passengers was 41. However, the manifest does not include the two drivers on board who were also injured.