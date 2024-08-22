Investigators reveal Thomas Matthew Crooks had encrypted accounts overseas

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

The congressmen responsible for the investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks, the shooter in the Butler attack on Trump, unveiled a series of encrypted messaging accounts belonging to the 20-year-old.

According to Michael Waltz, Crooks had encrypted accounts in Belgium, New Zealand and Germany to his name. "Why does a 19-year-old kid who is a health care aid need encrypted platforms not even based in the United States, but based abroad – where most terrorist organizations know it is harder for our law enforcement to get into?," declared Republican Representative Michael Waltz during a press conference this Wednesday.

Following this, Waltz again demanded the authorities handling the investigation to release more data about Crooks, in order to clarify the motives that led him to shoot at Donald Trump on July 13 this summer.

New images of the shooter at the rally

Along with information about encrypted overseas messaging accounts, new images of Thomas Matthew Crooks have surfaced this week. It is footage showing the 20-year-old calmly strolling around the vicinity of the rally's stage.

The video showing Crooks was recorded by another attendee at the Trump rally about 90 minutes before the shooter opened fire on the former president from a rooftop less than 200 yards from the stage.

These images are, in the chronological order of events, the first of all those that have surfaced so far. Few images have surfaced showing Crooks on the rally grounds and those that have been made public are grainy and taken from a distance.

Who is this man walking in front of Thomas Matthew Crooks? pic.twitter.com/NkMjMLZXFa — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) August 20, 2024

Notably, Crooks does not appear to be armed as he walks around the Butler fairgrounds, so he must have had his AR-15-type rifle disguised somewhere near the rooftop from which he fired, or even in his vehicle, where explosives were found.

According to CNN, these images belong to Joe Tomko, who was selling patriotic caps at the event. Tomko explained that he was reviewing his footage of the rally a week after the rally when he first saw Crooks in one of his videos.

"I couldn't believe it," Tomko told CNN. "I knew immediately that the video had to be shared with the FBI first." Two days later, Tomko submitted the footage to the FBI and was subsequently interviewed by federal agents, he testified.