Thomas Crooks trained at a shooting range used by the Department of Homeland Security prior to attacking Trump

Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot former president Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, trained at a shooting range that was also used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for training exercises.

According to recent documents obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley's (R-IA) office, Crooks visited the Clairton Sportsmen's Club, his usual place for target practice, just one day before the DHS conducted training at that same facility. This 200-yard range allowed him to practice shooting at 150 yards, the same distance he used during the rally attack.

Meticulous preparation

According to club records, Crooks visited the Clairton range on May 22 at 3:10 p.m., where he practiced solo. The next day, DHS conducted "police training" at the same location, an event that records show involved at least three people. It is unclear whether DHS conducted training there on a regular basis.

A disturbing pattern of activity

Crooks, who joined the club in August 2023, was a frequent visitor at the range, logging at least 43 visits since joining. During his membership, he maintained an average of three to six visits per month and was seen training even on significant dates such as Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day. According to Grassley's office, this reflects "intense preparation" for his attack.

His last visit to the range was on July 12 at 2:45 p.m., the day before he carried out the attack with an AR-15 rifle. Crooks was gunned down by Secret Service snipers, who quickly intervened during the attack.

Records of his visits were turned over to Senator Grassley's office following a congressional request. However, the Clairton Sportsmen's Club has declined to comment on Crooks' activities or DHS use of its facilities, citing the ongoing investigation.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities continue investigating the attack's circumstances, including Crooks' entire preparation. In the meantime, the event has raised serious concerns about security at public events and the preparedness of those seeking to target political figures.