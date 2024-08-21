Trump resumes open-air rallies but under tight security measures

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

Former President Donald Trump held his first outdoor rally since the failed attempt on his life last month in Pennsylvania. In an event that underscored growing concerns about his national security, Trump addressed supporters from a podium protected by a glass wall in a visible effort to ensure his protection from potential threats.

The event at the hangars of the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame in Asheboro was attended not only by the former president, but also by other speakers, including Senator JD Vance, a vice presidential candidate.

During the rally, strong criticism was leveled against the Biden-Harris Administration, especially about its handling of international issues such as the war in Ukraine, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, among other issues.

Heightened security measures

Given the seriousness of the assassination attempt in July, the Secret Service deployed an extended security operation at the venue. Protecting the stage with clear bulletproof glass was an unprecedented measure at Trump rallies, reflecting the level of precaution taken in the wake of the attack.

During his speech, Trump invited a group of law enforcement officers onto the stage, thanking them for their service. In an unusual gesture, he stepped out of the protective glass to attend to a person in the audience who appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency under the tight watch of his security. In addition, portable storage units and moving trucks were positioned behind the media platform to protect speakers, highlighting the complexity of securing outdoor events compared to those in enclosed spaces.

Investigation into attempted murder underway

Investigating the July 13 attack, he met with the FBI to discuss progress in the investigation. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Florida, expressed frustration at the lack of information provided by law enforcement agencies.

"They need to be releasing information as they come across it because this wasn't an isolated incident," Waltz stated. He noted that much is still unknown about the background of the attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and highlighted concerns about offshore accounts linked to the case, including locations in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany.

Waltz also criticized the response of security agencies following the incident, questioning why those responsible for the security plan failures have not been suspended. "The thing that has me very frustrated is that the people responsible for the security plan that was dramatically and ridiculously flawed haven't even been suspended. They're still in charge of security operations right now as we speak, and that has me incredibly concerned," he added.

Continuity in the campaign

Despite the assassination attempt and rising tensions, Trump continues his election campaign, emphasizing the importance of national security and the need for a change of leadership in Washington. The rally in Asheboro marks a key moment in an environment that reflects both his determination and the new realities of his public life amid persistent threats.

The event concluded without incident, with attendees showing their support for the former president as his security team maintained constant surveillance, underscoring the tense atmosphere surrounding his public appearances in this election period.