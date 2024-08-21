Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. dies at age 87

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

Well-known Democratic Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. has died at the age of 87. The information was confirmed by his family in a statement posted on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved," the family wrote on the congressman's official X account.

The family did not detail Pascrell's cause of death. However, NBC News recalled that the 14-term congressman was hospitalized for nearly a month after suffering from a fever related to a respiratory illness. According to the news outlet, "He was discharged to a rehabilitation center on Aug. 7 but was readmitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., just four days later."

"Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America," the statement highlighted.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson sent his condolences to Pascrell's family members and highlighted the congressman's political work and argued that he had a life of service.

"Bill served his country honorably in the United States Army, and then his community of Paterson, NJ in local and state government. He will be missed. We are praying for his wife Elsie, their three children, and all of his family and friends.," Johnson said.