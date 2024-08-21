Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de agosto, 2024

The majority of Generation Z has very little confidence in the presidency. This was revealed by a poll conducted by Gallup and published by Axios. The information comes at a time when both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seeking to reach young voters to secure a spot in the White House.

"51% of surveyed 12- to 27-year-olds said they have very little trust in the presidency — a 4 percentage point increase from 2023," Axios explained.

Meanwhile, 14% said they had "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the Presidency. In that regard, according to the news outlet, 53% of respondents also said they have very little confidence in Congress, and 44% expressed the same about the Supreme Court.

"The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump are both vying for the vote of a bloc largely skeptical of the three branches of government," Axios reviewed.

According to another study conducted by Gallup earlier this year, Gen Z adults represent about 1 in 6 Americans eligible to vote. Similarly, it detailed that they are more politically left-leaning than older Americans and 43% of them identify as progressives, according to the survey.

Youth participation in this presidential race will be key because more than half said they will vote in the election, according to a national survey published in April by the Institute of Politics (IOP) at Harvard University's Kennedy School.

"Approximately half (53%) of young Americans indicate they will "definitely be voting" in the 2024 general election for president. Young Americans' interest in voting in 2024 is now on par with the Harvard Youth Poll data from 2020, which indicated that 54% would likely vote," the study highlighted.