Anti-Israel agitators threaten to bust up Chicago during the Democratic National Convention

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 19 de agosto, 2024

Anti-Israel hooligans and agitators continue their tour across the United States, and now they've found the perfect stage: the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday in Chicago.

Hundreds of protesters began gathering on Sunday, triggering riot alerts. Organizers anticipate at least 20,000 activists, including students who protested the war on university campuses through vandalism, anti-Semitic incidents, and violent acts across the country.

Now they intend to draw the attention of their main supporters, members of an increasingly radicalized Democratic Party with Vice Chairwoman Kamala Harris at the helm after orchestrating the move that ousted President Joe Biden from the nomination for a second term. In recent hours, their intentions have already started to become clear.

From "Free Palestine" to pro-abortion and LGBT slogans

The mobilizations began on Sunday afternoon, when a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered to march through the streets of the Windy City.

Demonstrations are expected every day of the convention with a mix of programs that, however, coincide in calling for an immediate cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas. That is the official script, because the truth is that what the activists have already begun to shout are slogans such as "Intifada, intifada," one of the usual cries of the terrorists in their attacks against Israel.

Along with the classic alibi of the end of the war in Gaza, the demonstrators are preparing other marches that include the vindication of abortion and the LGBTQ collective. A group that, by the way, lives in complete freedom in countries such as Israel or the United States, and yet is harshly persecuted in Gaza as in many Islamic countries. Let us not forget that the authorities of Hamas condemned homosexual activities as promoting "deviance and moral decadence."

Oblivious to this reality, leftist protesters continue to spread their hate speech with slogans such as "we will bring the war home" and calling for a "global intifada." We'll see this week if they succeed in achieving their war goal in Chicago.