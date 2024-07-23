Biden makes seemingly reluctant reappearance at Kamala Harris event

Published by Verified by 23 de julio, 2024

Joe Biden spoke for the first time after announcing that he is dropping out of the presidential race. The president reappeared, however, not physically, but via telephone during an appearance by Kamala Harris at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

The president called to show his support for Harris as the Democratic candidate issued remarks in front of campaign staff, "We’re still fighting this fight together. I’m not going anywhere. I will always have your back. I know I’ll be doing whatever Kamala wants me to be doing in addition."

In addition, Biden used his remarks to respond to those calling for him to step down as president: "I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged. I’m determined to get as much done as I possibly can, both foreign policy and domestic policy, keep lowering costs for families, continue to speak out on guns, on child care, elder care, prescription drugs and climate."

The Democratic candidate thanked the president for the support he has shown her for being the party's nominee for the November election, "Joe is not done, far from it. It is my great honor to have Joe’s endorsement in this race."