McDonald's launches a Happy Meal for adults: revive nostalgia with a new menu featuring collectible cups

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

McDonald's seeks to capture the attention of nostalgic consumers who grew up enjoying the iconic "Happy Meal." Starting Tuesday, the fast-food chain will launch the "Collector's Meal," a limited offering that fuses nostalgia and collectibles, available in the United States and 32 other markets worldwide.

"We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands," reported Morgan Flatley, global marketing director and head of new business at McDonald's.

The main attraction

The most exciting aspect of the special menu is the collection of glasses offered along with the food. These glasses are designed to highlight iconic collectibles that were popular in their respective markets. In the U.S., the six-cup range includes themes such as Barbie and Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, and Peanuts, as well as designs inspired by Shrek, Jurassic Park, Minions, and McDonald's iconic Grimace and Boo buckets.

These cups are made from "tritan plastic," a BPA-free, shatter-resistant material, although McDonald's noted that both the material and designs may vary by market.

"These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories," Flatley said.

What's on the menu?

The combo will be available throughout the day and will offer different options depending on the time of day. At breakfast, customers will be able to enjoy a "Sausage McMuffin with Egg Sandwich," accompanied by hash browns and a hot coffee. After breakfast, the menu will include a choice of 10 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich, both accompanied by hash browns and a soft drink.

The phenomenon of collecting

Interest in McDonald's collectible productsis not new. The adult Happy Meal Boxes launched in October 2022 sold out quickly, and collectible toys of those meals began appearing on eBay and other online marketplaces shortly after their release.

Prior to the debut of the collector's meal, some of these cups could already be found on eBay, with prices ranging from $45 for a complete set to $100 or more, indicating strong collector interest.

To facilitate interaction among fans, McDonald's also created a private Facebook group where collectors can share their passion and discuss the brand's new releases.

The new proposal adds to McDonald's recent strategy to retain its customers in a market where consumers have become more cautious due to ongoing price increases. The chain, along with others such as Burger King, Taco Bell and Starbucks, have been promoting affordable options to encourage diners to choose its offerings over preparing meals at home.

In addition to the new collector meal, McDonald's extended its $5 meal offer through August at most U.S. locations, a strategy along the same lines as KFC, which also launched a $5 meal menu.