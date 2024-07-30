McDonald's global sales fall for first time in four years

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 30 de julio, 2024

Sales at McDonald's stores are down for the first time in the past four years. As reported by the fast food chain during its quarterly results, in total, customers stopped shopping at its various outlets stood at 1% from the previous quarter.

The data, however, varies by market. As reported by Bolsamania, in the United States, sales declined by only 0.7% while in European countries such as France and Germany this same parameter stood at 1.1% and in countries such as China and Japan this figure fell by 1.3%.

The decline, explained McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski, was due to consumers becoming "very selective with their spending."

Thus, he detailed during his call with investors, their choice was not based on preferring another fast-food restaurant but, rather, on preferring to eat at home and thus looking for "other ways to economize.":

"We're seeing a drop in trade, but what we're seeing is that the loss of low-income consumers is greater than the benefit of the drop. You’re seeing that the consumer is eating at home more often, you’re seeing more deal seeking," Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald's.

Despite this, warned the CEO of the fast food chain, they had also seen that the other companies offering this type of food were getting dangerously close to McDonald's.

Thus, although the creator of the Big Mac continued to maintain its price-quality leadership, the "value leadership gap" was narrowing when compared with rivals such as Burger King or Popeye's: "We're working to address that with pace," said Kempczinski.

However, the McDonald's CEO qualified, the news was not bad. The drop in sales was a problem, yes, but it was still a negative figure among positive ones such as revenue figures which, Business Insider España reported, stood at 12.659 million, up 2.1% from a year ago.