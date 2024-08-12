Ferguson Police say "enough is enough" to BLM after riots on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death left one officer in critical condition

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de agosto, 2024

A black Ferguson (Missouri) police officer is in critical condition as a result of clashes with Black Lives Matter activists on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death. The local police chief (also black), Troy Doyle, charged against the radicals, whom he accused of not wanting to "heal the wounds"despite the efforts during this decade by the police force and the citizenry to turn the page and prevent something similar from happening again.

Officer Travis Brown is "fighting for his life" as a result of a severe brain injury sustained in confrontations with violent BLM vandals when they attacked a police station. In addition to Brown, two other police officers were injured in the riots - an ankle injury and an abrasion - but were treated at the same time.

"What are you protesting, what are we doing?"

Doyle gave a forceful speech, making it clear that this was as far as it had come, demanding the BLM movement cease its violent attacks, which no longer have any justification after the steps the Police Department has been taking over this decade since Darren Wilson, a white police officer, killed Brown, an 18-year-old black youth.

"The Ferguson Police Department since 2014 has been a punching bag for this community. We've done everything the activist community has advocated for: body cameras, implicit bias training, crisis intervention training... we've even changed the uniforms in this department because people said the old uniforms were triggering to them. Ten years later I got an officer fighting for his life. It’s enough and I’m done with it. We’re not doing it here in Ferguson. We want to heal. Our community wants to heal. So what are you protesting - what are we doing?"

The police chief, moreover, recalled that Brown is one of the black officers hired as part of measures to bring the police closer to this community, and that they already account for more than half of the force's personnel. "He wanted to be part of the change. He wanted to influence our community. That's the kind of officer we want in our community. And what happens? He gets assaulted. I had to look his mother in the eye and tell her what had happened to her son. I will never do that again, I promise you. We're not going to let you destroy this city, and we're not going to let you hurt any of these police," Doyle concluded.