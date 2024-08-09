Biden suffers another lapse at his only event of the week and publicly asks, "What am I doing now?"

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Joe Biden does it again. The president publicly showed himself in a state of confusion over what he should do at his only scheduled public event of the week for the Texas Rangers' World Series victory. One of his aides had to remind him of his duties at the ceremony after greeting and congratulating the athletes.

After wrapping up the event at the White House, Biden said, "All right, what am I doing now?" An aide - a host of the ceremony - tried to control the situation and said to the audience, "Distinguished guests, please remain in your seats until after the president leaves."

Joe Biden, among the ten oldest presidents in the world



A study by the Pew Research Center revealed last year that Biden, who is already known for being the longest-serving president in the country's history, is also the ninth oldest president in the world.

The analysis highlighted that national leaders worldwide have an average age of 62 and noted that President Biden is among the top 5% of heads of state who are older than 80.

Biden constantly suffers from absent-mindedness, stumbles and falls, these events are even more damaging to his image in front of the public and according to polls, cost him re-election as elected to represent the Democrats in the November 2024 presidential elections.