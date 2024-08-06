Environmentalist vandals attack Leo Messi's house in Ibiza (Spain)

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de agosto, 2024

Leo Messi was the victim of vandalism after several members of a radical environmentalist group called Futuro Vegetal painted the facade of the house he owns on the island of Ibiza in Spain.

The vandals broke into the property and took a picture of themselves with a banner with the anti-fascist and anti-capitalist slogan Help the planet, eat the rich and abolish the police. In addition, they covered the facade of the house with red and black paint.

In statements collected by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Futuro Vegetal defended their actions by saying that "the richest 1% of the world's population generated in 2019 the same amount of carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds of humanity, despite the fact that it is precisely the most vulnerable communities who suffer the worst consequences of the crisis."

As can be read on their website, Futuro Vegetal defines itself as "a collective of civil disobedience and direct action that fights against the climate crisis through the adoption of a plant-based food system."

As to why they chose Messi's house, the environmentalist vandals said that the construction of the property is illegal: "This is just another example of how the law doesn't work the same for everyone."

Other actions they have taken as a form of 'protest' include blocking several of Spain's main airports and carrying out campaigns in support of Palestine against what they call "genocide in Gaza."