Who was Bradley Michael Link, the police officer killed in an ambush in Eustis, Florida?

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

(THIS NEWS UPDATES THE PREVIOUS NEWS: Florida: one police officer killed and two wounded in ambush, EXPANDING WITH THE NAME OF THE DECEASED OFFICER AND NEW DETAILS OF THE EVENT)

A sheriff's deputy was killed Friday night in an ambush in Eustis, Florida, according to Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell. He was identified as Bradley Michael Link, 28.

Two other deputies were injured while attempting to assist the first, who was trapped inside a home in which he intervened.

The deputy sheriff Harold Howell, 41, was wounded in the arm and had to be hospitalized, while deputy first class Stefano Gargano, 28, shot several times, also had to be transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Bradley Michael Link

Link served in the Army Reserve after graduating in 2015 from Lake Minneola High School. He joined the Polk County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff in 2017 and, two years later, moved to Lake County.

"Michael Link died in the line of duty overnight heroically serving his community and fellow deputies," they maintained from the Sheriff's Office.

"Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten."

Neighbors and citizens began donating to a GoFundMe page to assist his wife, Brittany, and the rest of his family. "Bradley was a devoted husband, brother, son-in-law, and close friend," reads the page: "It is in times of sadness and loss when people can come together to help one another make it through. Any support you may be able to provide would be greatly appreciated."

Details of the ambush

The event began at 8 p.m. local time, when police received a report of an incident in the area. When Howell and Link entered a home where the door appeared to have been forced open, they were greeted by a volley of gunfire.

"It was a chaotic scene from the beginning to the end." Peyton Grinnell, Lake County sheriff.

Both were injured, but while Howell managed to escape, Link was trapped inside the home. More police surrounded the house, and they were also shot. One of them was Gargano, who was wounded when he entered the house.

When the SWAT team finally entered the home, they found two suspects dead and another who had to be transported to the hospital. Sheriff Grinnell said it is not known at this time whether they died during the shooting or as a result of a murder-suicide.