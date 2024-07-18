Video: closing ceremony of hotel-casino The Mirage (Las Vegas)

Published by Verified by 18 de julio, 2024

The iconic hotel-casino The Mirage in Las Vegas closed its doors 34 years after opening.

Hundreds of people gathered near the hotel-casino to watch the fire and light show prepared by its owner, Hard Rock International.

The 32-acre casino will be demolished to build a Hard Rock Las Vegas in its place, which will feature a guitar-shaped hotel tower about 700 feet tall. It is scheduled to open in 2027.