Jack Black distances himself from Kyle Gass's comments on Trump attack

Rock band Tenacious D is embroiled in controversy. The duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass has temporarily canceled its Australian tour after an unfortunate comment by Gass during a concert. The guitarist and vocalist wished Donald Trump's death a day after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. After the unfortunate episode, Black distanced himself from his bandmate's comments.

Tour postponed

The duo was performing in Sydney and interrupted the music for a brief interlude. The reason was to celebrate Gass' birthday. It was then that Jack Black asked his partner what he wished for. Gass then replied "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to the previous Saturday's bombing.

Just 24 hours earlier, Donald Trump was the victim of an attack in Pennsylvania when Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old, fired several shots at him and attendees with an AR-15 type rifle.

Black distances himself from the comments

On Tuesday, Jack Black spoke out to distance himself from Gass' comments and call for calm. "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," Black said in remarks obtained by The New York Post. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding," added Black.

Despite his statements, Jack Black has previously spoken about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The rocker positioned himself in favor of Joe Biden's campaign on numerous occasions. The last time he did so was in mid-June, when he participated in an electoral event for the Democratic candidate.

Australian senator calls for band's deportation

As a result of Kyle Gass' comments, a wave of criticism poured down on the musical duo. Even an Australian senator got involved in the matter and called for the rockers to be deported. It was conservative Senator Ralph Babet, who released a statement condemning Gass' words.

"I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately," Senator Babet demanded through his statement. "Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump," he added.