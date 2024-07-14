Over 30,000 people have raised more than $2 million for the families of victims of the Trump assassination attempt: Here's how you can help

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T22:22:31.000Z"}

Just hours after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a collection was organized to help the families of those affected. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 34,000 people had joined the cause, raising more than $2 million, well over the initial goal of $1 million. Find out how you can help the victims' families in the link below.

On Saturday the shooter killed Corey Comperatore, a father and former firefighter, who lost his life protecting his family from the attack. His daughter, Allyson, recounted on Sunday how her father threw her and her mother to the ground to shield them from gunfire.

"There are a lot of kids who say their dad is their hero, but my dad is mine. I don't think I would be here today without him," she reflected.

In turn, the shooter critically wounded two other Trump rally attendees, whose identities were not disclosed.

"President Donald Trump has authorized this account for donations to be made to supporters and families of those injured or killed in today's brutal and horrific assassination attempt. All donations will go to these proud Americans as they suffer and recover. May God bless and unite our nation," reads the website heading for the GoFundMe fundraiser.

Help the families of the victims: over 30,000 people have already done so.