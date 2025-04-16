More than 50 Christians killed in Nigeria on Palm Sunday

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de abril, 2025

Last Palm Sunday, some 52 people, from the Christian community of Bassa, were killed in two attacks in central Nigeria, in a context of inter-community clashes, the Red Cross reported Monday.

"So far we have found 52 bodies. We are still searching," a Red Cross representative, who requested anonymity, told AFP. According to the information provided, 30 people were also injured and some 30 houses were set on fire.

The events took place in the villages of Zike and Kimakpa, ten days after similar attacks left 40 deadin the same area, the state of Plateau.

According to the Open Doors mission, "since the end of March, Fulani militants have attacked at leasteight communities of the local government associations of Bokkos and Bassa. In addition to the dead (and the number could be higher), there are six others missing and many injured. More than300 homes have been destroyed, leaving more than 3,000 people displaced."

"Among other attacks, on March 24, 3 Christian farmers who were cultivating their land were assassinated. Three days later, militants killed 11 Christianswho had gathered for a funeral, including a pregnant woman and a ten-year-old girl. On April 2, at least 5 Christian women were killed as they gathered to celebrate a communion," Open Doors said.

Christian communities in this region of Nigeria are often stirred by ethnic and religious violence, which can be exacerbated by land conflicts between Fulani herdsmen, Muslims, and majority Christian farmers.

Land grabbing, political tensions and illegal mining have further exacerbated conflicts.

The succession of killings, followed by acts of retaliation, has generated more widespread criminalityin these areas, with gangs carrying out targeted raids on villages, mass kidnappings and looting.