Almost all immigrants who cross the nation's borders illegally live freely and without status (undocumented) in the country. This is because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) monitors less than 1.5% of the illegal population.. A report prepared with official data by the National Immigration Center for Law Enforcement (NICE) and released by several Republican members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, found that of the nearly 17 million people who are living illegally in U.S. communities, only about 1.34% are detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or are monitored through the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP).. The Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson accused President Joe Biden of lying to Americans about illegal immigration, and said that, \u201c99 percent of illegal aliens in America are roaming free \u2026 remember this is the state of our southern border under HIS leadership.". Senator Bill Hagerty said, "Of the roughly 17 million illegal aliens in the U.S. today: 99 percent are roaming free, completely unsupervised by the Biden [administration] (...) Only 1 percent are even being actively supervised. Only 0.25 percent are being detained. This is not sustainable.". The "Reshape Alternatives to Detention Act" was introduced by Senator Hagerty, along with Representative Byron Donalds. The bill seeks to have the DHS use all detention space for border crossings. It would also require migrants to be monitored by GPS while awaiting their deportation hearings.