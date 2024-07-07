Pennsylvania Capitol evacuated over bomb threat

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-07T12:31:23.000Z"}

The Pennsylvania Capitol building was evacuated after lawmakers received an e-mail message from an individual who claimed they had planted explosives in the building and were "armed with a knife."

The state Capitol Police ordered anyone in the building to evacuate immediately. Officers began searching the premises but did not find any explosives during the search. In a statement, the police reported that they are still investigating the incident with the FBI.

The e-mail was titled "My manifesto"

The e-mail, titled "My manifesto," was sent to lawmakers "in the name of Palestine" at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. The individual claimed to have placed "highly lethal lead azide devices" around the building.

According to the e-mail, the individual plans to trigger new bombs in and around the State Capitol and the Pennsylvania Judicial Center "every few hours until Joe Biden goes on national television and publicly denounces the illegitimate state of Israel."

"I plan on triggering one device every few hours until Joe Biden goes on national television and publicly denounces the illegitimate state of Israel (...) Keep in mind that I am inside one of the two buildings armed with a knife, and plan on remaining here to my dying breath!"