Patrick Bertoletti wins Nathan's Hot Dog Contest, Miki Sudo sets new women's record

Published by Juan Peña

Patrick Bertoletti and Miki Sudo are the winners of the 2024 edition of the historic Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Bertoletti lifted the championship belt after gobbling up a combined 58 hot dogs, buns included, in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo set a new record for the women's category, previously at 50 hot dogs. She devoured 51 hot dogs in the same 10 minutes as Bertoletti.

This is the first time since 2015 that Joey Chestnut has not won the country's most famous hot dog competition. This happened because the champion did not participate. He was excluded by decision of the organization responsible for the competition because he signed a contract with a competing brand of Nathan's that is dedicated to the production of plant-based hot dogs, i.e. vegan.