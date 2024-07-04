Five curiosities about the 4th of July

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-04T09:52:09.000Z"}

Independence Day is America's most important holiday. Every July 4, American patriotism shines brighter than on any of the other 364 days of the year.

Aside from the celebrations held in every corner of the nation, the 4th of July has left us, throughout history, with anecdotes worth remembering and some surprising facts to tell: