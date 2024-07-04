Five curiosities about the 4th of July
From three presidents who died on the Fourth of July to the consumption of 150 million hot dogs.
Independence Day is America's most important holiday. Every July 4, American patriotism shines brighter than on any of the other 364 days of the year.
Aside from the celebrations held in every corner of the nation, the 4th of July has left us, throughout history, with anecdotes worth remembering and some surprising facts to tell:
- Three presidents died on an Independence Day: Thomas Jefferson and John Adams on July 4, 1826, and James Monroe on July 4, 1831. In addition, the 12th president, Zachary Taylor, fell ill on July 4, 1850, after eating a bad fruit and died five days later.
- Every Fourth of July, Americans eat about 150 million hot dogs. And speaking of this signature food, on Independence Day 2021, Joey Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs in ten minutes, beating his own record set the year before, during the annual Nathan's contest.
- One of the signature activities of every Fourth of July is the fireworks show.
- Descendants of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence ring the Liberty Bell thirteen times as a tribute to the original thirteen colonies.
- On July 4, 1886, the French government offered the Statue of Liberty to the United States as a symbol of brotherhood between the two countries.