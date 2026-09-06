US Open: Cerúndolo comes back to beat Fritz at Arthur Ashe and reaches the Round of 16 for the first time

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de septiembre, 2026

Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo turned the match around on Saturday against home-court favorite Taylor Fritz and advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, on a day when Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff also advanced.

From 0-2 to Argentine history

Cerúndolo will play in the Round of 16 at this Grand Slam for the first time. He earned his spot by coming back from a 0-2 deficit against Fritz, playing on New York's center court.

The Argentine lost the first two sets 3-6 and 4-6 to the Californian, a 2024 finalist. He then won three straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-4.

"I don't know how I did it," admitted the older of the Cerúndolo brothers after silencing the more than 20,000 spectators on center court. "Taylor is a top-tier player. Winning here on my first time on the (Arthur) Ashe Court is fantastic," he said.

With that victory, U.S. tennis has lost one of its best hopes for a men's title, a title it hasn't won since Andy Roddick in 2003.

"I don't know how I let this happen today," said a dejected Fritz. "I don't want to talk to anyone or see anyone. I need to disappear for a couple of days and then get back to work."

Zverev improves and awaits Darderi

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo was unable to follow in the South American tradition. Germany's Alexander Zverev, the top seed following Sinner's withdrawal, won 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) and 6-2. He saved two set points in the second set and played cleaner than in his first two matches.

"Today was much better than the last few days, without a doubt," said the world No. 2. "I'm not happy with the second set because I lost my concentration a bit toward the end (...) But the first and third sets were a big improvement."

Next up is Luciano Darderi, ranked No. 22 in the ATP. The German remains Alcaraz's main threat to defending his title.

Rybakina, two steps away from No. 1

Rybakina defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 and avenged her loss at Roland Garros. If she reaches the semifinals, she'll unseat Sabalenka from the WTA throne.

Awaiting her in the Round of 16 is Naomi Osaka, who struggled to get past Elise Mertens 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Swiatek could appear on the horizon in the quarterfinals; she needed two tiebreaks against Marie Bouzkova: 7-6 (7-3) and 7-6 (7-3).

Gauff vs. Jovic: The main event on center court

If anyone is making a strong case to end Sabalenka's dominance at Flushing Meadows, it's local favorite Coco Gauff. Gauff hasn't dropped a set. She defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4 and will face 18-year-old Iva Jovic in prime time on Ashe Stadium, after Jovic held on for three hours against Alexandra Eala: 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Saturday also brought heartbreak on home soil: Amanda Anisimova, last year's runner-up, fell to Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5. Madison Keys came back from a 1-6 deficit but then squandered a 5-0 lead in the third set against Zheng Qinwen (1-6, 7-6, 7-5).