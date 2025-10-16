Trump reveals plans to build a grand entrance to DC inspired by the Arc de Triomphe

Published by Just The News 16 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled plans for a grand arch near the Lincoln Memorial to mark the entrance to Washington, D.C.

The planned arch would run along the Arlington Memorial Bridge, between the Lincoln Memorial and the iconic Virginia cemetery, The Hill reported.

“It’s going to be really beautiful. I think it’s going to be fantastic. There’s a rendering of what it will look like. You have three sizes," Trump said. “Whichever one would look good. I happen to think the large one."

Decorative triumphal arches have been a fixture of classical architecture and national capitals since the Roman Empire. Among the most notable is the Arch of Titus in Rome, which commemorates that emperor's triumph over Judean rebels.

The arch directly inspired the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, which honors the fallen of the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic Wars.

The plans for an archway come as Trump himself plans the construction of a White House ballroom and has organized myriad efforts to beautify the city.

© Just the News