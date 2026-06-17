Trump suspends Senate confirmation of Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence: 'Until Jamie McDonald is approved as US attorney'

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump suspended a Senate hearing on Jay Clayton’s nomination to lead intelligence, saying Wednesday that he wanted to ensure Clayton’s current position as U.S. attorney would be filled by someone of his choosing.

Trump chose Clayton, who headed the Securities and Exchange Commission during the president’s first term, as his director of national intelligence (DNI). Clayton has served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the most powerful prosecutorial positions in the country, since the spring of 2025.

Trump is determined to have him replaced by Jamie McDonald, an attorney who handled one of his legal cases and who must also be confirmed by the Senate.

"I may not be able to get the extraordinary... Jamie approved, and I don't want to take Jay Clayton away from the great job he is doing until Jamie is in place," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We are cancelling the Senate Hearing RE: DNI today, and will not be going forward until Jamie McDonald is approved to be US Attorney," he said.

Until Clayton is confirmed, Bill Pulte will remain acting director of national intelligence.