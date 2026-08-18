'In light of recent changes, those with TPS must urgently seek other legal avenues before it expires'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de agosto, 2026

Voz news anchor and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed attorney Gladys Carredeguas on the news program about the latest developments in the ever-changing immigration landscape in the United States, as well as the precautions the immigrant population in the country should take.

"TPS is essentially going to disappear, and people who have had this temporary protected status will have to seek other legal alternatives to remain in the country legally or try to obtain legal status. If they do not, unfortunately, they will face a deportation order. They cannot wait until their TPS expires; rather, they must seek legal alternatives before that happens. Anyone who is not a permanent resident or U.S. citizen, and whose TPS period has expired, is at risk of being detained or arrested," said Carredeguas.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.