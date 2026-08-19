Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de agosto, 2026

The host and executive director of Voz News, Karina Yapor, interviewed Catalina Stubbe, director of Moms for Liberty, on the news program about the indoctrination the left has tried to impose in New York schools and steps to counteract it.

"Data from the national assessment of educational progress in New York show that only 28 to 30 percent of eighth-grade students reach proficient levels. One of the main causes is grade inflation, which means students are constantly being given grades they don't deserve or are being promoted to the next grade even though they aren't ready. […] All parents should assume that their children are being indoctrinated, and keep in mind that this also happens in private schools," Stubbe said.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.