Suspected shooter at media gala charged with attempted murder of Trump

Image from President Trump's social app with photo of the alleged assailant (File). AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de abril, 2026

(AFP) The man accused of the shooting at a media gala attended by President Donald Trump was arraigned Monday in court on charges of attempting to assassinate the president and two firearm-related offenses.

Cole Allen, 31, faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted of attempting to kill Trump during Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

Allen pleaded neither guilty nor not guilty at the hearing in federal court in the capital. He will remain in custody pending his next court appearance.

Allen was carrying a shotgun, a semiautomatic handgun and three knives

Prosecutors said Allen was carrying a shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol and three knives when he attempted to breach security at the Hilton hotel, where the dinner was being held.

After a brief exchange of gunfire with officers, he was arrested at the scene. Cole never approached Trump or other guests attending the event at the hotel.

The president himself posted photos of the man handcuffed on the hotel carpet, shirtless and lying face down.

The White House on Monday blamed the "cult of left-wing hate" for the shooting and accused Democratic politicians who have accused Trump of trying to amass authoritarian powers.

"Crazy world"

Trump was hastily evacuated from the scene by Secret Service agents.

Surveillance camera footage showed the gunman trying to run at full speed past a security checkpoint one floor above the room where the gala was being held.

In an interview on CBS's 60 Minutes, Trump was asked if he feared casualties as the chaotic scene unfolded.

"I wasn't worried. I understand life. We live in a crazy world," Trump said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told CBS on Sunday that according to the preliminary investigation the suspect was "targeting members of the administration."

Without providing details, Trump indicated that the suspect had written an "anti-Christian" manifesto, AFP reported.

The New York Post reported that the suspect wrote in a message he shared with his family shortly before the attack that his targets would be "prioritized from highest to lowest ranking."

The gala dinner included Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, several Cabinet members and prominent lawmakers, plus hundreds of guests.

Trump told an impromptu late-night news conference at the White House that he initially thought the noise was a falling tray, before realizing it was gunfire.

"They seem to think he acted like a lone wolf, and I feel that way too," the president said.