After years of gridlock, Trump Administration announces expansion of key pipeline in Northeast

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de abril, 2026

The Trump Administration celebrated the start of construction to expand a key gas pipeline in the northeast of the country. It is an expansion of the Transco pipeline system, through the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) project. The work would be ready by the end of 2027 and is estimated to transport energy to satisfy 2.3 million more homes.

According to Williams, the company in charge of the project, it will generate "thousands of jobs" and will inject "hundreds of millions of dollars into local and regional economies."

As reported by the New York Post, the project was delayed for years by resistance from New York's Democratic governors to grant state approval. However, President Donald Trump managed to influence Governor Kathy Hochul to finally give the green light for the work to begin.

The NESE pipeline is an extension of an existing system that transports natural gas from fields in Pennsylvania into the northeastern United States, through New Jersey and on to New York.

The project will increase the operating capacity of existing infrastructure and is estimated to move an additional 400 million cubic feet of gas per day, enough to supply millions of homes.

As officials explained, the project strengthens U.S. energy security. In operational terms, they noted that it will help combat the bottleneck generated in the Northeast during the winter, when demand for gas tends to skyrocket due to the need for heating. The pipeline seeks to eliminate that constraint, ensuring that supply arrives steadily even on peak consumption days.

The event to celebrate the start of construction was attended by key members of President Trump's cabinet. Among them were Interior Secretary Doug Burgum; Energy Secretary Chris Wright; and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, who is among the president's choices to be the next attorney general.

"This project alone is expected to lower electricity bills by $6 billion over the next 15 years and stimulate up to $1.8 billion in economic development. That’s a huge win for American families!" stated Secretary Burgum about the project.

"This project is a win-win: natural gas is a reliable, low-cost, clean burning option for New Yorkers to heat and power their homes and businesses. President Trump, Secretary Burgum, Administrator Zeldin and I will continue fighting to build more energy infrastructure so that all Americans have access to affordable, reliable and secure American energy," added Secretary Wright.

In addition, the EPA confirmed in a statement that the Trump Administration will now work to obtain permits for the Constitution Pipeline, a pipeline project designed to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania into the New England states.