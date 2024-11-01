Interview with Steve Daines: 'The best thing we can give Trump is a majority in the Senate'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

Republicans aim to take back the majority in the Senate in November, and Steve Daines is in charge of making that happen. The Montana senator was voted by his colleagues after the 2022 midterm elections as the new chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). His task is to try to get more Republicans into the Senate in the November elections and protect current members.

The senator spoke with VOZ and explained his strategy for backing Senate candidates in key states, such as Pennsylvania, Montana, Nevada and Ohio.

In turn, Daines explained the implications of an eventual presidency by Kamala Harris, with whom he was partners in the Senate. They even sat next to each other on one of the committees they served on. In his view, the Democrat is "a far-left progressive." "If you like the progressive policies of San Francisco, you're going to love Kamala Harris," he said.

The Republican first came to the Senate in 2015 and sharply criticized Harris' proposal to eliminate the obstruction as a rule in the Senate, warning of possible consequences for the future of institutions in the United States.

The full interview with Senator Steve Daines