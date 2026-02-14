Code Pink tied to Chinese gov, State Department tells Congress

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 14 de febrero, 2026

The anti-Israel, progressive group Code Pink is funded by the Chinese Communist Party, according to a U.S. State Department report to Congress.

“Organizations like Code Pink and the People’s Forum denigrate the United States, whitewash the violence of Marxist regimes and run cover for narco-terrorists like Maduro while enjoying an influx of cash from a donor network with connections to the Chinese Communist Party,” the State Department stated on Thursday.

Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan president, is facing drug charges in the United States, after U.S. forces captured him and his wife in January and brought them to New York.

The Republican majority on the House Foreign Affairs Committee stated that Foggy Bottom “exposed that radical leftist groups like Code Pink are puppets of the Chinese Communist Party.”

“This report was a key provision in the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s successful authorization of the State Department’s public diplomacy efforts to counter foreign propaganda,” it said.

“For years, ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ was the main refrain we heard about foreign influence operations. It was weaponized and reductive,” stated Sarah Rogers, U.S. under secretary of state for public diplomacy. “My recent report to Congress acknowledges and discusses activity by Russia, but also China, which funds left-wing ‘protest’ activity pervasively.”

© JNS