DOJ seeks life in prison for Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate Trump while playing golf in Florida

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de enero, 2026

Several court documents filed Friday revealed that the Justice Department sought a life sentence for Ryan Routh, who is the man convicted of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump while playing golf in South Florida in 2024. The 59-year-old was found guilty last year on all five charges he faced, following a trial in which he chose to represent himself. In the documents, federal prosecutors argued that Routh deserves the maximum penalty of life imprisonment, finding that his conduct "unquestionably" warrants that punishment. "The Constitution affords citizens many peaceful avenues to oppose or express strong dissent about a Presidential candidate — murder is not one of them," the 21-page sentencing memorandum filed by the government states.

A federal jury of 12 Florida residents convicted him of attempted murder, possession of a firearm for the commission of a violent felony, assault on a federal officer, possession of a weapon and ammunition while a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon with the serial number obliterated. "Cravenly, in cold blood, Routh attempted to kill President Trump, putting at risk of death also a brave Secret Service agent and potentially anyone in the line of fire. There is no question about Routh’s guilt on all five charges," states the government memo, which also stated that the probation office recommended a life sentence.

For his part, Routh sought a reduced sentence under the federal guidelines, which he acknowledges provide for life imprisonment. "The defendant acknowledges that he was found guilty by the jury, but contends that the jury was misled by his failure to effectively confront witnesses, use evidence, or affirmatively introduce impeachment evidence intended to demonstrate his lack of intent to harm anyone," his own sentencing memorandum states. During the trial, the 59-year-old man maintained that he was not capable of killing a person, stressing that he never fired his gun and suggesting that he had no intent to do so. He had pleaded not guilty.