Trump spoke by phone with Delcy Rodríguez: "We are making tremendous progress"

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de enero, 2026

U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced Wednesday that he held a phone conversation with Venezuela's de facto Chavista leader, Delcy Rodriguez, in what Washington described as a significant breakthrough in the bilateral relationship after months of tensions.

The call was described by Trump himself as "long" and "very good" and came at a time of significant changes in the Venezuelan theater and in U.S. policy toward Caracas.

"We are making tremendous progress," he assured.

Strategic issues on the agenda



According to the message released by Trump, during the conversation, they addressed issues of strategic interest for both countries, including oil, minerals, trade, and national security. The U.S. president stressed that the United States "is getting along very well with Venezuela," underscoring an optimistic tone about the direction of the dialogue.

Trump used the occasion to project a positive outlook on the future of the bilateral relationship. "This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!" he stated in his publication.

Confirmation from the Chavista environment

Delcy Rodríguez, the president in charge after the the capture of Nicolás Maduro also confirmed the communication. The dialogue was described as respectful and productive, with the objective of advancing towards a bilateral work agenda that generates mutual benefits.