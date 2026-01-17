Minnesota: DOJ investigates Walz and Frey for possible obstruction of federal immigration enforcement
Both the state's governor and the Minneapolis mayor have clashed with the Trump administration since the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating several officials in Minnesota, including Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. As reported by CNN, after speaking with sources familiar with the matter, the cover story is possible obstruction of federal immigration enforcement.
The investigation concerns a series of statements by Minnesota officials on immigration enforcement. Specifically, Mayor Frey stated during the week that the Trump administration created a tense situation that was "not sustainable."
"We're in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street. We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another," he noted, even encouraging ICE agents to leave the city.
CNN reported that subpoenas have reportedly already been issued for both Frey and Walz, who have clashed head-on with the Trump administration since the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation (ICE).
"A person familiar with the matter told CNN that a grand jury has issued subpoenas for both men as part of the investigation. But neither office had received any notice as of Friday evening, according to sources familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear when Frey and Walz would receive the subpoenas," the media outlet reported.
DOJ already sued Minnesota over its DEI policies
"From lawsuits over sanctuary city policies to a broad fraud investigation, today's lawsuit is the latest effort by the Department of Justice to bring Minnesota into compliance with federal law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said through a statement released by the DOJ.
"Making hiring decisions based on immutable characteristics such as race and sex is simple discrimination, and the Trump Administration does not tolerate such DEI policies," she added. Bondi filed the case as a matter of public importance, which could quickly bring it before higher courts.