The historical reason behind María Corina Machado's gesture of giving the Nobel medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado explained on Thursday at the White House why she presented President Donald Trump with a Nobel Peace Prize medal. The gesture occurred during a meeting with the president and was accompanied by a historical explanation offered by the Venezuelan leader.

According to Machado, the presentation of the medal refers to an episode that occurred 200 years ago, when the French general Lafayette presented Simón Bolívar with a medal bearing the face of President George Washington.

The reference to Bolivar and Washington

During the meeting, Machado arrived at the White House with a framed Nobel Peace Prize medal next to a plaque recognizing the president's defense of freedom and democratic values.

Later, Machado explained the significance of the gesture, noting that 200 years ago, French general Lafayette presented Simon Bolivar with a medal bearing the face of George Washington, which, he said, the liberator kept throughout his life. In reference to that historical precedent, she added that, two centuries later, the people of Bolivar now present the President of the United States with the Nobel Peace Prize medal as a retribution and recognition for his commitment to freedom.

A previously expressed recognition The Venezuelan leader had previously dedicated the Nobel Prize as a token of appreciation for his support of the struggle for Venezuelans' freedom.

At the White House, Machado reiterated the significance of that gesture by recalling the historical precedent of the medal given to Simón Bolívar and explaining why, 200 years later, the Venezuelan people give that recognition to the president of the United States.



Clarification on the Nobel Prize

Journalist Jasmine Wright reported that President Trump will keep the Nobel Peace Prize medal he received from Machado.

The Nobel Committee clarified on Thursday that the awarding of the medal does not imply the formal transfer of the award. "A medal can change hands, but the title of Nobel Peace Prize does not," the committee said.