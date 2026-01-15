President Trump announces Great Healthcare Plan to reduce medical costs

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de enero, 2026

The White House announced Thursday that President Trump will carry introduce the "Great Healthcare Plan to cut costs and deliver money directly to people." According to the Administration, it is a health care initiative that will reduce prescription drug prices, lower insurance premiums, hold large insurance companies accountable and maximize price transparency in the health care system.

The proposal would need to be approved by Congress.

"This plan will deliver money directly to the American people, not insurance companies, big pharma and special interest groups—putting patients over industry leaders’ profits, just as he promised. The Great Healthcare Plan also builds on the successes of his first term by promoting competition, eliminating wasteful spending, and putting consumers back in control," the White House detailed in a statement.

In that regard, President Trump detailed in the statement that "the government is going to pay the money directly to you. It goes to you, and then you take the money and buy your own healthcare… the big insurance companies lose and the people of our country win."

"Your prescription drugs will come way, way down and, under this policy, the prices of many drugs will be slashed by 300, 400 even 500% starting this month at Trumprx.gov," President Trump said.