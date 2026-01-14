US announces flights to Cuba with humanitarian aid after Hurricane Melissa
The aid, totaling $3 million, will be delivered to the affected people, avoiding - according to the State Department - interference by the regime and ensuring transparency and accountability.
This Wednesday the United States will begin sending flights with humanitarian aid promised to Cuba in November by Hurricane Melissa. The information was confirmed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a brief statement.
"We are working with the Catholic Church and partners to ensure aid reaches the Cuban people directly—not the illegitimate regime. The Trump Administration stands with the Cuban people." Rubio wrote on his social media.
Diane Hernández
Hurricane Melissa devastated large areas of Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba at the end of last October. In all, nearly 60 people died in the Caribbean, and the Cuban government had to evacuate more than 700,000 people as a precautionary measure.
Some 6,000 families benefited
About 6,000 families could benefit from those shipments in Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma and Guantanamo, the text assured.
The aid consists of food such as rice, beans, oil or sugar, water purification equipment, cooking utensils, blankets and solar lanterns.
In addition to the charter flights, AFP reported, the State Department also plans to send a ship with more aid to Santiago de Cuba in a few weeks.