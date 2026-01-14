US announces flights to Cuba with humanitarian aid after Hurricane Melissa

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de enero, 2026

This Wednesday the United States will begin sending flights with humanitarian aid promised to Cuba in November by Hurricane Melissa. The information was confirmed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a brief statement.

"We are working with the Catholic Church and partners to ensure aid reaches the Cuban people directly—not the illegitimate regime. The Trump Administration stands with the Cuban people." Rubio wrote on his social media.

The aid, totaling $3 million, will be delivered to the affected people, avoiding - according to the State Department - interference from the regime and ensuring transparency and accountability.

Hurricane Melissa devastated large areas of Jamaica, Haiti and eastern Cuba at the end of last October. In all, nearly 60 people died in the Caribbean, and the Cuban government had to evacuate more than 700,000 people as a precautionary measure.