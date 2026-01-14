US freezes visa processing for 75 countries, including Cuba, Brazil, Russia and Iran

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de enero, 2026

The State Department announced Wednesday that it will indefinitely pause processing of immigrant visas for 75 countries beginning Jan. 21. The move seeks to tighten controls on applicants via the "public charge" provision, Trump administration officials told Fox News.

The affected countries include Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Cuba, Thailand, Russia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt and Yemen, among others. The pause will remain in place until the State Department completes a reassessment of consular screening and verification procedures.

The internal memo instructs consular officers to deny visas to those likely to be dependent on public benefits, considering factors such as health, age, English proficiency, financial situation or need for long-term medical assistance. The authority to determine public charge inadmissibility has existed for decades, although its application varies by administration, officials consulted explained.

State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said, "Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits."

The exceptions will be very limited, and will only be allowed after passing the public charge provision.

This move comes in the context of increased scrutiny toward certain countries, especially Somalia, following a welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota. Enforcement of the public charge provision under Trump had broadened the definition of deemed benefits, although several sections were blocked by courts and then modified by the Biden administration.

The full list of affected countries The full list of affected countries includes, in addition to those mentioned, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Ivory Coast, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominica, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, and Kyrgyzstan.



Also added: Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Pakistan, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

The pause affects millions of applicants worldwide and marks a significant tightening of immigration policies under the Trump administration.