Senate moves forward with appropriations package as another government shutdown looms

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de enero, 2026

The Senate voted Monday night to advance a budget appropriations package that bundles several spending bills. The decision, which was voted overwhelmingly, represents another step toward funding the government ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline and in the face of a possible government shutdown.

In that regard, the Senate voted 80 to 13 to advance the package, which had already been approved last week by the House of Representatives by a resounding margin of 397 to 28. The initiative provides funding for the Commerce, Justice and Interior departments, as well as related agencies, and for energy and water resources projects.

Media outlets such as The Hill explained that "Monday’s vote sets up another vote on Tuesday to proceed to the spending package, which Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said he hopes to pass before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend."

Meanwhile, Susan Collins, chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, celebrated the decision and highlighted that it is "result of months of work [and] bipartisan and bicameral negotiations." She further noted that it would reduce discretionary spending “while better focusing spending on the key priorities of the American people.”

A similar position was taken by Senator Patty Murray, vice chair of the Appropriations Committee. She said the legislation would help Americans pay their electric bills, ensure access to clean drinking water at home, and prevent flooding in vulnerable areas nationwide.