White House announces meeting with oil companies while Venezuela negotiates crude oil sales with US

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump will meet Friday with oil executives from the country to discuss plans for Venezuela's oil sector, the White House said, days after the raid that toppled Nicolas Maduro.

"The meeting is on Friday, and it's just a meeting to discuss, obviously, the immense opportunity that is before these oil companies right now," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday.

Leavitt detailed that the decisions made by the new Venezuelan regime will be dictated by the United States.

Subsequent to Leavitt's statement, Venezuela announced Wednesday that it is negotiating oil sales with the United States. Between the governments, discussions are mainly about oil, under strong pressure from Washington.

"Negotiations are underway with the United States for the sale of oil volumes, within the framework of the commercial relations that exist between the two countries," the state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said in a statement.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright had said earlier that Washington would control oil sales "indefinitely."